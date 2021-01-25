Dolly Parton recalls heartwarming story of how her father used to secretly clean her hometown statue

Dolly Parton just shared a wholesome father-daughter story that is sure to warm fans' hearts.

The nine-time Grammy-winning artist recently opened up about her upbringing on Apple Fitness+’s "Time to Walk" experience, which premiered on Monday. On the "Time to Walk" episode, Parton shares songs and stories to accompany listeners on their walks in Apple’s latest effort to encourage physical activity amongst their users.

One particular story that the songstress told was a story of how her father, Robert Parton, reacted to the news of a statue being erected in honor of his famous daughter — and what he did in secret.

"I remember myself being so proud of that statue… I thought, 'A statue of me in the courthouse yard? That's usually reserved for presidents and people that have done really great things like that,’" Parton noted, according to People magazine.

She continued: "So I went home and I said, 'Daddy did you know, they're putting a statue of me… down at the courthouse?' Daddy said, 'Well yeah, I heard about that.' He said, 'Now to your fans out there you might be some sort of an idol. But to them pigeons, you ain't nothing but another outhouse.’"

Parton later revealed that her father would clean the statue at night with "a bucket of soapy water in the back of his pick-up truck" — without anyone’s knowledge.

"That touched me so much," Parton reminisced. "I loved my daddy and wanted him to be proud of himself, as I was proud of him."

During the episode, Parton noted that she felt like she "got [her] work ethic from [her] dad," who was a sharecropper that eventually grew tobacco to support his family in trying times.

The "Here You Come Again" singer recently celebrated her 75th birthday last Tuesday, but was met with tragedy two days later with the death of her brother, Randy Parton.

News of Randy’s passing comes just a few years after their other brother Floyd Estel Parton died in 2018.