Dolly Parton's brother Randy dead at 67: 'He will always be in our hearts'

Randy Parton, a musician and youngest brother of country singer Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Dolly announced the news of her brother's death on her Facebook page on Thursday.

"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," she wrote.

She continued: "Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You’ will always be a highlight in my own career.

"‘You Are My Christmas,’ our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now."

Parton noted that Randy is survived by her, his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn as well as grandsons Trent and Huston.

"We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts," the statement concludes.

Taste of Country reports that Randy was the eighth of 12 kids born to Robert and Avie Lee.

While Dolly is perhaps the most recognizable name in the family, her career would have been different without her younger brother actings as the guitarist in her band. In addition, the outlet reports that Randy had a handful of hits himself, including "Hold Me Like You Never Had Me" and "Shot Full of Love," which both hit the Top 40 in the 1980s.

Later in his career, Randy broke away from his famous sister in an effort to carve out a live venues space to perform his songs. He opened The Randy Parton Theater in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Unfortunately, a lack of infrastructure and ticket sales led to Randy's role in the project ending after just one year.

Parton announced the news just two days after celebrating her 75th birthday on Jan. 19.

News of Randy’s passing comes just a few years after their other brother, Floyd Estel Parton, died in 2018.