Dolly Parton set as ACM Awards co-host: 'No one better'

The 'Islands In the Stream' singer will host the event on March 7

Country music icon Dolly Parton will be hosting this year's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show's new streaming home on Prime Video.

Parton, along with soon to be announced co-hosts, will emcee the new format for the awards show, which will be live streamed March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium.

"Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun," Parton said in a press release on Thursday.

Parton is a 13-time ACM Award winner, including for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. She has hosted the award show in the past.

    Image 1 of 3

    Dolly Parton will host the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    The event will take place on March 7 and will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Parton will work with a to-be-announced co-host. (Netflix)

    Parton has won 13 ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Six decades into her career, Parton is showing no signs of slowing down. She is releasing a new book "Run, Rose, Run" with author James Patterson and an accompanying album on March 4 and was announced as a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week.

"There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.

Nominees will be announced next week.

