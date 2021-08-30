Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepdaughter arrested for domestic violence in Hawaii

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Champan's stepdaughter, Cecily Barmore Chapman, was arrested in Hawaii for domestic violence.

Cops in Honolulu got a phone call around midnight on July 31, according to docs obtained by TMZ, from Barmore's partner, Matty Smith, who claimed she punched him in the face and back, leaving bruises.

Matty, who Cecily has been dating for five years, told police they were drinking, and then she became verbally and physically abusive.

Matty also claimed this wasn't the first incident between them.

Cecily was placed under arrest for "misdemeanor abuse of a household member" according to the outlet and even though EMS was dispatched, Matty didn't go to the hospital.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office told TMZ they will not be filing charges but have two years to change their mind if new evidence is found.

Cecily confirmed to TMZ there was an incident with claimed it was actually an "altercation where a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother."

"I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mom. She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you," she alleged. "If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman you will get your ass kicked."

Cecily is Dog's stepdaughter from his marriage to his late wife Beth Chapman. She died in 2019 after a battle with throat cancer.

Currently, Cecily and Dog are feuding because she claims her stepdad didn't invite her to his upcoming wedding to fiancee Francie Frane.

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told TMZ. "What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

"I feel like that scares him," she continued. "Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."