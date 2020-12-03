‘Dirty Jobs’ star Mike Rowe land new streaming series that shows ‘we’re more connected than we think’

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Rowe is gearing up to launch a new series -- and this time, the former “Dirty Jobs” host insisted it doesn’t take place in a sewer.

The 58-year-old is unveiling “Six Degrees with Mike Rowe,” which premieres on Monday, January 4 on Discovery’s new streaming service, Discovery+.

In each of the six episodes premiering at all once, Rowe “transports himself back in time to some of the most major moments in history” and explore unique stories that not only impacted those moments but play a role in our world today.

“Can a mousetrap really cure your hangover,” the streaming service boasted in a press release. “Did a garbage man give us a glimpse into the big bang? And how can a horseshoe help you find the perfect soulmate? Mike leaves no stone left unturned as he discovers the unexpected and uncovers some amazing answers.”

Rowe told Fox News he hopes longtime fans of “Dirty Jobs,” as well as curious viewers alike, will learn some unique facts about history that are rarely discussed. He also believes the show will highlight how we are more alike than we think.

“Aside from the fun of watching the show, and learning about all sorts of things and people you didn’t know you cared about, I hope that ‘Six Degrees’ reminds people that we’re more connected than we think,” he explained.

“For a long time it seems, the headlines have been a constant reminder of all that separates us,” Rowe continued. “‘Six Degrees’ reminds us that our similarities are far greater than our differences. I thought the end of 2020 might be a good time to make that point. I’m also grateful to Discovery for including this show on their new streaming platform, which looks incredible, and to the energy industry, who supported the project even before it had a home.”

Rowe has been keeping busy with his Facebook Watch show “Returning the Favor,” where he travels the country to highlight remarkable people making a difference in their communities. The series has recognized and awarded 13 organizations in particular that are dedicated to improving the lives of veterans.

“We take so many of our freedoms for granted,” the Emmy-winning host told Fox News in November. “The Bill of Rights, every freedom in the Constitution, the freedom to move around freely. Every good and decent thing we enjoy was paid in blood by men and women who put on a uniform and then went away.”

“We’ve abandoned them,” Rowe shared. “That might be too strong of a word, but we haven’t stepped up to do what we can to help them reassemble. We haven’t put them at the front of the line to get them the help and opportunities they need once they come home. We have a duty ourselves to return the favor. That’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned over the years. We take things for granted. It is a very human thing to do. But unfortunately, the men and women who wear the uniform are among the things we take for granted.”

Rowe suggested some simple gestures anyone can do at any time of the year to thank a veteran.

“Buy him or her a beer, pick up a tab,” he said. “Just at a restaurant alone, there are a lot of very simple ways to say thank you. Anyone can acknowledge a veteran – that’s not headline news… But there is a very real problem that exists, one that’s plaguing the veteran community. The suicide rates are scandalous and PTSD is very real. Taking the time just to say thank you alone can make a huge impact on someone’s life.”

