Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina pleads guilty to drunk driving on Long Island

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old appeared in court in Hempstead, New York, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation. She was charged with rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene.

Lohan was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall, prosecutors in Nassau County said.

The driver called the police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

Lohan pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show "Living Lohan," which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

Lohan's lawyer did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.