Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court
Published

Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina pleads guilty to drunk driving on Long Island

Lohan is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 9/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 9/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old appeared in court in Hempstead, New York, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation. She was charged with rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene.

Lohan was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall, prosecutors in Nassau County said.

The driver called the police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

DINA LOHAN ARRESTED FOR DWI AFTER CAR CRASH

Dina Lohan pleaded guilty to drunken driving on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene. 

Dina Lohan pleaded guilty to drunken driving on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene.  (AP Photo/Frank Eltman, File)

Lohan pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show "Living Lohan," which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

Lohan's lawyer did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending