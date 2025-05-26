Diddy spends Memorial Day behind bars with card games and basketball, soccer tournaments offered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial received a brief break Monday as New York City courthouses honored Memorial Day.

Diddy, 55, will spend the holiday behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where the fallen music mogul has been incarcerated since his September arrest.

While the "Last Night" rapper received a brief respite from testimony in his ongoing sex crimes trial, Diddy and his fellow inmates will be offered a number of activities for Memorial Day.

Diddy is being held in the 4 North corridor of the jail, a dormitory-style unit shared with 20 other federal inmates.

"Spades card games, dominoes, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and soccer tournament," an executive assistant told People magazine.

Diddy and the inmates will be offered a "normal, rotating Monday meal," which includes fruit, cereal, skim milk and a breakfast cake, the outlet reported.

He'll have the choice of barbecue chicken, kidney beans, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, fruit, a holiday dessert and a beverage for lunch.

Chicken, tofu, rice, pinto beans, canned corn, whole wheat bread and a drink is available for Diddy's dinner.

In September, the "Last Night" singer was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a federal indictment. He has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony in the Bad Boy Records founder's trial began Monday, May 12, and jurors heard from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in addition to rapper Kid Cudi and former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

On Thursday, the jury heard from rapper Kid Cudi — who testified that he had a romantic relationship with Diddy's ex, Cassie, in 2011. Kid Cudi testified that when Diddy found out about the relationship, he broke into the musician's home and later allegedly set fire to his car. However, there was no definitive evidence to prove Kid Cudi's claims.

Male exotic dancer Sharay Hayes, also known as The Punisher, testified to having sex with Cassie at the request of Diddy and said that the encounters were always consensual. He told the jury that he didn’t get any cues of any discomfort from Cassie , and that if he had, he would have stopped. Diddy's defense lawyer doubled down, asking if Hayes ever did anything to Cassie that she didn’t want. Hayes replied no. He claimed it was consensual.

Cassie Ventura's mother Regina Ventura and former best friend Kerry Morgan were both called to the stand by the prosecution to testify against Diddy. The jury has heard from at least one expert witness so far, Dr. Dawn Hughes . The clinical psychologist took the stand to provide "blind testimony" about why a person would stay in an abusive relationship.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.