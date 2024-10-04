Diddy's former protégé Aubrey O'Day calls rapper a 'soulless human' following his sex trafficking arrest

Years before Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on multiple sex trafficking charges , the fallen music mogul's former protégé Aubrey O'Day had spoken out about her contentious history with the rapper on multiple occasions – often alluding to his past allegedly abusive behavior.

"[Diddy] plays one of the dirtiest games there is around," O'Day, who rose to fame while appearing on the third season of Diddy's MTV show "Making the Band" in 2005, previously told Cosmopolitan of her former boss.

More recently, in the wake of Diddy now facing new sexual abuse allegations from 120 accusers, including minors, the Danity Kane alum spoke up on X (formerly Twitter), claiming his "behavior could've been stopped," but said his arrest is a "win for all women."

"His behavior could have been stopped long before things like this broke our hearts to read," she wrote on Oct. 1. "His abuse didn’t have to reach me & many others including women, men, & minors who will forever traumatize an entire industry."

"He is a soulless human inside of a systemic problem within the entertainment industry that has been [run] by soulless people before he even hit the scene," she continued. "So many people have tried to warn you, but his charisma fooled you. A lot of people are responsible for keeping him in a place of power & visibility, and if that part resonates [with] you, may you feel the same grieving that all of his victims won’t ever be able to fully repair."

"You were complicit," she concluded. "That needs to be acknowledged before things can truly change. Please think twice before you laugh at the jokes circulating. A lot of people’s lives were changed forever after crossing paths with this man."

Days earlier, after Diddy was arrested in New York last month, O'Day wrote on X: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."

O’Day first crossed paths with Diddy while competing on season three of MTV’s "Making The Band" nearly two decades ago. Three years later, the rapper fired O'Day from Danity Kane during the season four finale.

During an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2022, O'Day claimed she was let go because she "wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] – not talent-wise, but in other areas."

"You know, I have such a love-hate with it all because I don’t think I would have been able to be so successful in so many other areas had, I not been trained under Diddy," she told host Alex Cooper, per Rolling Stone. "He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff – mind games. There was a lot of betrayal, there was a lot of lies."

"Diddy would be like, ‘You’re not hot anymore. Like, what happened? You don’t have any curves. I can’t get people to think you’re my good-looking person,'" she claimed. "And there was no #MeToo at that time. There was no protecting anyone at that time. You signed a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away your rights."

One year later, after Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in which she claimed she endured "over a decade" of Diddy's "violent behavior and disturbed demands," O'Day shared her support for the singer, noting that she had been warning people "for years."

"Been trynna tell y’all for years," she wrote on an Instagram story, per Rolling Stone. "Prayers up for this queen @cassie," In a repost of a story on the lawsuit, she captioned, "Only day ya’ll are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things."

Earlier this year, O'Day told People magazine that she didn't "feel vindicated at all" by the multiple allegations held against Diddy.

"There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone.... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced," she said.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn't go away," she added. "It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."

On Friday, O'Day addressed a fan's question when asked why she and the rest of the Danity Kane crew allowed Diddy to treat them so poorly throughout the years.

"We weren’t given choices my love," she responded on X. "We were not ‘free minded adults’ either (also that’s too loaded a statement to break down for you at 1am)."

"And I can only speak for danity kane, but none of us showed up for fame, we all kinda agreed that part of our job was annoying and trivial. We wanted to sing, to share our passion with the world. The one thing you said that is correct is, no one should have to be victimized on the road to achieving their dreams."

Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force , fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court where he pleaded not guilty. Not only was Combs denied the proposed $50 million bail, he was sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

Prior to the U.S. attorney's press conference in September, Combs' attorney said they planned to fight for the rapper to be released.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse on Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.

"I'm going to fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released," Agnifilo added, "with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

In TMZ's documentary, "Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," Agnifilo said Diddy is "very eager" to speak the truth.

"I don't know that I can keep him off the stand," Agnifilo said in the documentary. "I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of the story, including what you see on the video. So, I expect it's going to be explained by the both of us."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this post.