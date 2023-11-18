Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles lawsuit one day after ex-girlfriend Cassie’s allegations of years of rape

One day after shocking allegations by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend, ‘Cassie,' of rape and years of abuse, the two have settled the lawsuit she filed against the rapper.

On Friday evening, Diddy and Cassie resolved the claims "to their mutual satisfaction," according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, alleged she endured "over a decade" of Diddy's "violent behavior and disturbed demands" in a lawsuit filed Thursday in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she told Fox News Digital in a statement. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie wrote in a statement.

Combs went on to say in his own statement that the decision was agreed upon by both parties, and he had no ill will towards the singer.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, Cassie’s counsel, Douglas Wigdor did say the singer was brave for coming forward and going through with the lawsuit.

"I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so, said Wigdor."

Both parties have said they will have no further statements beyond what they have provided.

