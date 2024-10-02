Diddy party photog who reportedly broke 1999 Jennifer Lopez romance says nude bashes included warning for kids

For years, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been known to throw some of the most extravagant bashes. From the infamous white parties held at his homes in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Miami to smaller gatherings on a yacht in St. Tropez, the fallen music mogul quickly gained global recognition in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his lavish, celebrity-packed get-togethers that often featured an excess of alcohol, drugs and nudity.

Since his arrest on multiple sex trafficking charges last month, more and more details are emerging about what actually happened during those parties.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, celebrity photographer Selma Fonseca, who attended "20 to 30" Diddy parties throughout her career and reportedly broke the news of his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 1999, opened up about what she witnessed firsthand, including a warning to children who were in attendance and a "nerve-wracking" moment she never saw coming.

"I mean, all his parties were incredible: the best food, the best music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire," Fonseca said of the parties, which were often attended by celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Lopez, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z and more; none of whom have been implicated in Diddy's criminal case.

"It was like a mini-circus," she added. "LeBron James said, 'There's no party, like a Diddy party.' There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted."

Fonseca first met Diddy at his birthday bash in 1998. One year later, Diddy invited Fonseca to his white party at his home in the Hamptons.

"He had just bought that house in the Hamptons, and he had the white party where I was able to photograph him and J-Lo on the balcony kissing each other," she recalled. "And I broke the news that they were dating because there were rumors they were dating, but nobody had proof."

As a photographer, Fonseca, who has published two books that highlight her career as a celebrity photojournalist, had a firsthand account of how a typical Diddy party unfolded from beginning to end.

"He would walk around, say hello to everyone, you know what I mean? He was always out and about and doing something, talking on the mic and at the DJ booth," she recalled.

"There was no VIP area that was closed off," she said. "It was like everybody was a VIP in East Hampton. He had some people go inside the living room, and he also had the bedroom upstairs on the balcony. So, people would go inside, but not everybody was allowed inside."

Fonseca, who said she "never went inside" because she was "never invited," said she wasn't entirely sure what went on inside at the time.

"I never saw anything out of the ordinary, only that the performers were very sexual and very sexy all the time," she said. "There were geishas walking around. There were women in very skimpy outfits walking around, dancing on top of pedestals. But that's like something that he just wanted, just to entertain people. I've seen naked people at his parties."

"I don't know if freak-offs were happening," she added. "But anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around … there are sex workers everywhere. They’re very discreet," Fonseca alleged.

In the indictment presented in court last month, officials alleged that Combs and a number of unnamed associates in the Combs Enterprise used intimidation tactics to "lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship."

He would then use "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs,'" according to the indictment.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."

While Fonseca said she didn't witness the alleged "freak-offs," she said it wasn't uncommon for women to be walking around naked.

"As people were drinking, it got a little crazier," she continued. "Sometimes people took their clothes off and [would] go in the swimming pool. That was kind of normal."

Fonseca recalled Diddy being a very hands-on host, making sure his guests were provided with drinks at any given moment.

"He always had this tray, and he offered shots to everyone," she said.

"Ecstasy was really in fashion at that time," she added. "So, it's like if you take a drink or take a pill, how is anybody going to know?"

Most of the time, Diddy's parties would start off innocent with children of various celebrities often in attendance. But when the parents were told to put their children down, "[T]hings were going to get crazy," said Fonseca.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Diddy can be heard advising parents to "put the kids away" so that everyone else can get their "groove on."

"We fed ya'll, gave ya'll some drinks. Now it's time to enjoy life," Diddy said. "This is a celebration of life. This is the legendary white party. And to all the kids, the kids have an hour left. Get extra comfortable kids, because after that, ya'll got to go. It's a wrap for ya'll. Because this thing turns into something that when ya'll get older, ya'll are going to want to come to. Let's start to get our groove on and in an hour we'll put the kids away."

While Fonseca said she never felt "unsafe," she experienced a "nerve-wracking" moment in 2006 at one of Diddy's parties.

"Diddy was in a VIP area, and I saw there was a girl next to him that I had never seen before," she said. "I took pictures of him with the girl, and he told his bodyguard, ‘Go get her camera.’ The bodyguard came and said, ‘Let me see the pictures,'" Fonseca alleged.

"Diddy looked at the pictures, and I'm waiting, and he's pouring shots, having fun. He did eventually give me my camera back." Fonseca noted that Diddy did not delete any photos.

"I took pictures of him with the girl, and he told his bodyguard, ‘Go get her camera.’" — Selma Fonseca

"He never asked me for my camera," she added. "I had been photographing the man for 20 years. It was scary, but he knew better."

When Diddy's L.A. and Miami homes were first raided this year in relation to a federal human trafficking investigation, Fonseca said she wasn't sure what to think.

"I wasn't really surprised, but I was surprised at the same time because I've never seen anything," she said. "I've been around this guy so many times backstage at the award ceremonies, I mean all the time. I used to see him probably once a month or more."

Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force , fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court where he pleaded not guilty. Not only was Combs denied the proposed $50 million bail, he was sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

Prior to the U.S. attorney's press conference in September, Combs' attorney said they planned to fight for the rapper to be released.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse on Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.

"I'm going to fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released," Agnifilo added, "with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."

In TMZ's documentary, "Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," Agnifilo said Diddy is "very eager" to speak the truth.

"I don't know that I can keep him off the stand," Agnifilo said in the documentary. "I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of the story, including what you see on the video. So, I expect it's going to be explained by the both of us."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this post.