Diddy calls his ex a ‘crack pipe’ in audio released in rapper's sex trafficking trial

Audio released in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial features the rapper calling his ex-girlfriend a "crack pipe."

Combs sent the audio message to his ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym Jane, after a "hotel night." Jane claimed she was forced to continue having sex with multiple male escorts after becoming sick.

"Hey, baby, we had a great time, stay in the light. It's all good, get your rest," Combs can be heard saying in the audio message. "You are the crack pipe. That's my new name for you, crack pipe, or should I call you CP? But yeah, I want you to stay in the light. You know what I'm saying? We had a very, very good time together. Like so much, so much, so much, so much f---ing fun, so much f---ing fun."

"Now go rest up, get in your bag," he added. "You know what I'm saying, you got your contract, find a nice little spot, put your mind at ease and, yeah, I had a great time and I really, really want you to get some rest. I didn't know about you throwing up and all that. That's when I was like, hold up a second. All right, get some rest baby, love."

The jury was also shown photo evidence of damage allegedly done by Combs to Jane's home.

Multiple photos were entered as evidence of the master bedroom door, the master bathroom door and a guest bedroom door of Jane's home. Jane testified that Combs kicked the doors "literally off the hinges" during an altercation that occurred after she confronted the rapper about another woman.

"I just – I was making an assumption that he was with another woman, and it just had really angered me, I think at this point in our relationship," she told the court Monday. "I just was bottling up a lot of resentment and anger towards him." Jane called Combs a "pedophile" during the confrontation because the age gap between him and this other woman "rubbed [her] the wrong way."

Jane felt the fight escalated after she pushed Combs' head into a marble countertop and threw candles toward the rapper. According to Jane, she did not strike Combs with any glass. The rapper allegedly followed her into the master bedroom, bathroom and closet before she attempted to run for the front door.

"Sean kicked me from the back of my thigh, and then I fell down on my butt," Jane testified. "And then he picked me up in a chokehold and choked me." Jane claimed she ran about six blocks away from the home and waited for approximately two hours before returning. Once home, the fight between her and Combs continued. As the fight turned physical, Jane recalled Combs punching her twice. She ran into the backyard and laid down in the grass, covering her face, head and body with her hands. Combs allegedly punched and kicked her "several times" while in this position before he dragged her back into the home.

Jane said she "just kept saying, ‘Leave me the f--- alone. Leave me the f--- alone. Just leave. Just leave.’" She added, "And I just kept saying that I hated him."

Jane recalled getting into the shower to clean off. At this point, Combs allegedly slapped her until she lost her balance and fell over.

Jane told jurors Wednesday that the rapper wanted one more "sobriety party" before he pursued rehab, which she had suggested. Jane claimed there were three entertainers at the party, and she allegedly did not take any drugs. She testified that while she agreed to the party, she also resented Combs "for knowing how much I loved him and knowing how I couldn't say no to him."

When asked what drugs Combs used during the "sobriety party," Jane replied, "I believe ecstasy. And cocaine. I don't know." She also alleged the party lasted "too long," claiming it was "close to 12 to 18 hours."

Combs' ex testified Tuesday that she broached the subject of rehab for the "I Need A Girl" rapper after allegedly witnessing him "overdoing the partying."

Jane's cross-examination began Tuesday by Combs' criminal defense lawyer, Teny Geragos. She questioned Jane about her relationship with the rapper and her participation in the allegedly forced "hotel nights."

The cross-examination became heated when Geragos began questioning Jane about the money he spent on her and gifts she received from the rapper.

Texts to Combs from Jane about the "Last Night" rapper buying purses for another woman were brought up in court. Geragos commented that Jane also received a bag of her own.

"No, I only got trauma … after three-and-a-half years, I really don’t think I garnered anything," Jane told the court. Geragos pressed, "How much do Bottega bags cost?" to which Jane replied, "How much does my body cost?" before asking the court for a break from testimony. When court resumed, Jane apologized to Geragos.

