Diddy’s ex claims ‘hotel nights’ with rapper were ‘emotionally excruciating’

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym Jane, claimed the rapper made her delete social media posts showing him while allegedly forcing her to participate in "hotel nights."

The jury was shown a photo of Diddy at the popular sushi spot, Nobu, before a "hotel night." Jane confirmed she and the "Gotta Move On" rapper went to dinner before with two male escorts, Paul and Don. Jane testified during cross-examination that Combs made her delete a social media post from the dinner.

The jury was then shown text messages between Jane and Diddy dated March 2, 2022. Jane was coordinating coming to Miami before the Nobu dinner. Diddy's text read, "Everyone can post…" Jane responded, telling Diddy to have another woman delete a post. According to Jane, this was a fight that occurred after a "hotel night" because Jane saw the rapper's other girlfriend, Gina, post a picture wearing a "love necklace." Jane claimed she had a matching "love bracelet."

Jane explained that those nights were so "emotionally excruciating, so to see these things was really hurtful." Jane testified she was upset that Gina could post on social media, but she could not.

Jane's cross-examination began Tuesday by Diddy's criminal defense lawyer, Teny Geragos. She questioned Jane about her relationship with the rapper and her participation in the allegedly forced "hotel nights."

Jane testified Diddy was upfront with her about dating multiple women at the start of their relationship in 2021. She explained the rapper was "polyamorous" and she was okay with that at the time. She testified at first she didn’t mind because she was just getting to know Diddy.

Diddy paid Jane's rent through their "love contract," according to her testimony. The ex-girlfriend told the prosecution that she felt obligated to perform at "hotel nights" for the rapper because he had threatened to stop paying for her home. For "hotel nights," Jane claimed she was expected to dress in lingerie and have sex with other men in front of the rapper.

The cross-examination became heated when Geragos began questioning Jane about the money he spent on her and gifts she received from the rapper.

Texts to Diddy from Jane about the "Last Night" rapper buying purses for another woman were brought up in court. Geragos commented that Jane also received a bag of her own.

"No, I only got trauma … after three-and-a-half years, I really don’t think I garnered anything," Jane told the court. Geragos pressed, "How much do Bottega bags cost?" to which Jane replied, "How much does my body cost?" before asking the court for a break from testimony. When court resumed, Jane apologized to Geragos.

Geragos also brought up Diddy's alleged drug use. Jane testified that when she first met the raper, she knew he consumed drugs. However, she claimed she didn’t know how much.

During a trip early on in their relationship, Jane claimed it became apparent the rapper wasn't taking care of himself after she noticed his eyes and teeth. The music mogul allegedly appeared jaundiced, his gums were gray, and his hands were shaky from over-consuming alcohol.

Jane said she spoke to him about rehab and suggested a trip to Thailand. "What the h---, you think I need rehab?" Jane claimed Diddy said at the time.

Before cross-examination began Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's second request for a mistrial. Diddy's legal team had argued that the prosecution knowingly presented false testimony to the court in a letter filed June 7 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The defense pointed to testimony from Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, who claimed Diddy dangled her off a 17th floor balcony in September 2016. Portions of her testimony were questioned after she couldn't remember details of the alleged incident, including what drugs she was on at the time.

However, the federal judge ruled there was no interference. Judge Subramanian noted the defense was able to, and did, attack Bongolan’s testimony to undermine her credibility. According to the judge, there was no prejudice to an exhibit that had helped the defense’s case.

