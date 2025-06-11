Diddy juror sparks credibility concerns, may have 'lied' to get on the case: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Juror issues marred the 21st day of testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial for sex crimes.

Before cross-examination continued Wednesday of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, who testified using the pseudonym "Jane," the defense told Judge Arun Subramanian that they'd like to respond to the government's attempt to dismiss a Black juror from the case. The U.S. Attorney's Office allegedly told the court that while the situation was less than desirable, they were compelled to because of a lack of candor.

The judge told the court he would rule on the issue if there was any basis for removing a juror and once the defense submitted a letter.

New York attorney Nicole Brenecki told Fox News Digital that complications with the jury could lead to severe problems down the road, including a possible mistrial.

DIDDY ALLEGEDLY WANTED ONE LAST DRUG-FUELED NIGHT AFTER REHAB PUSH: TESTIMONY

"Every time that we engage in a jury trial, there's a process called voir dire, which is a process that both attorneys engage in, under the supervision of a judge, where the attorneys have an opportunity to question the potential jurors and ask them questions to make sure that they are not biased, that they're truthful, and that they are capable of adjudicating this case on its facts and not based on their individual biases or prejudice or whatever," Brenecki said.

DIDDY'S ALLEGED ‘SEXUAL DEVIANT’ BEHAVIOR DOESN'T PROVE GOVERNMENT'S CASE: EXPERT

"If there's a letter discussing lack of candor, that means that maybe that juror just wanted to be on the jury because it's a high-profile case or because it involves a celebrity or perhaps for other personal reasons, but the lack of candor has to go to the fact that that juror potentially is biased in one way or another."

In court on Tuesday, Diddy's lawyers objected to the U.S. Attorney's Office's request to remove Juror No. 6 from the case.

"We object to ask Juror No. 6 being stricken, and I understand the colloquy is under seal, so I don't want to explain further on the record now, but if the government is going to put in a letter … we'd like the opportunity to be heard either in writing or tomorrow morning," Diddy attorney Alexandra Shapiro said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The judge said "everyone will be fully heard on this issue" once a letter is filed with the court.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani highlighted the negative effects a tainted jury may have on a case.

"The big news of the day is that the judge is considering removing Juror 6 for lack of candor. That means he lied, in layman’s terms. … This request was made by the prosecution, and the defense is trying to keep him on. For what it’s worth, Juror 6 is a Black male and a '90s hip-hop fan."

On Wednesday, Jane continued testimony about "hotel nights," where she claimed one time there were three entertainers at the party, and she allegedly did not take any drugs. She testified that while she agreed to the party, she also resented Diddy "for knowing how much I loved him and knowing how I couldn't say no to him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Under direct examination last week, the government asked Jane if she and Diddy experienced "hotel nights" without drugs. Jane explained that the former couple attempted the nights a handful of times, and it was at Diddy's request in October 2023 that they tried a "sobriety party."

"Around this time, I just really wanted my partner to get sober," Jane testified. "I just really cared so much about Sean's health, and I could see that he just, like, was excessively partying on top of just so many pills that he takes daily for I don't know what. And I just really wanted him to get clean and just get better."

She continued, "And he said, 'OK, I'm going to do like 30 days without anything, and I'll be sober. But let's just have, like, one more, one more sobriety party, just one, like, sobriety party.'"

When asked what drugs Diddy used during the "sobriety party," Jane replied, "I believe ecstasy and cocaine, I don't know." She also alleged the party lasted "too long," claiming it was "close to 12 to 18 hours."

Before cross-examination began Tuesday, Subramanian denied Diddy's second request for a mistrial. Diddy's legal team had argued that the prosecution knowingly presented false testimony to the court in a letter filed June 7 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, in which witnesses have testified to alleged rape, sexual assault, severe physical abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking. The trial is expected to wrap by July 4.

Jane's cross-examination is expected to finish Thursday morning, and the government indicated they will rest their case by next Friday, but as early as next Wednesday.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.