Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus welcome a baby girl

Congratulations to Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus!

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, sources confirm to Page Six.

It’s the first child for Kruger, 42, and the second for Reedus, 49, who has a 19-year-old son with his ex, model Helena Christensen.

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of their 2015 movie “Sky.” They made their relationship official in 2017 when they were photographed together on a date.

Kruger first sparked pregnancy buzz in May at the Cannes Film Festival. Sources told Page Six she was avoiding alcohol and wearing flowing dresses to hide the news.

The actress previously dated Joshua Jackson, whom she was with for a decade.

Reps did not immediately return our request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.