Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Davis shows off baby bump while out with her husband

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis appear to be expanding their family.

Davis was spotted with a sizable baby bump as she and Jeter stepped out for dinner in New York City on Friday night.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her burgeoning belly in a curve-hugging black dress and green bomber jacket. Jeter, 44, meanwhile, looked casual in a blue pullover sweater and jeans.

The couple, already parents to 1-year-old daughter Bella, have yet to confirm Davis' second pregnancy. They tied the knot in a beautiful, intimate ceremony at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in 2016.

ET has reached out to Jeter and Davis' reps for comment.

Davis' baby bump was a little less noticeable as she and Jeter walked the red carpet at the former New York Yankees star's foundation event, the 22nd Annual #Turn2Gala, the night before.

Shortly after revealing her first pregnancy, Davis told ET that she wasn't too concerned about the changes her body would go through as she prepared to give birth.

"I'm just so happy right now,” she said. “I'm sure, just like every woman, after you give birth, you're gonna be self-conscious and get back [in] shape, or just what you're comfortable with, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

