Dennis Quaid says 'every day is paradise' with wife 39 years his junior

Dennis Quaid is living the dream.

It's been five years since the "Sovereign" star, 71, married Laura Savoie, 32, and he's still firmly in the honeymoon stage.

"My life is paradise," Quaid told Fox News Digital when asked what he loves most about his wife. "Every day is paradise with her. It really is."

He continued, "It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody. Every day is paradise. What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers."

The couple married in June 2020 in Santa Barbara, California, after meeting a year earlier at a business event while she was working toward her second master’s degree at the Texas McCombs School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

There's a significant age difference between the two, but as Quaid told Fox News Digital last year, he doesn't notice it.

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But…I really don't think about it," he admitted. "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life."

"I wasn’t looking for it, and she came along, and it's God put us together," he added.

In 2019, after Quaid became engaged to Savoie, he told The Guardian that all the attention they'd received for their age gap was "really a laugh."

He explained, "I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Quaid's first wife was actress P.J. Soles. They were married in 1978 and split five years later. In 1991, he and Meg Ryan were wed, and in 2004, three years after divorcing the "When Harry Met Sally" star, he married real estate broker Kimberly Buffington. They divorced in 2018.

"It really doesn't bother us," he told The Guardian of the backlash to his engagement with Savoie. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

The couple had originally planned a Hawaiian wedding, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, their plans shifted.

Instead of their planned nuptials, they eloped: on June 2, 2020, they were married at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California, with only their pastor as their witness.

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," Quaid told People of the intimate affair.

Savoie told the outlet that she has "never met someone who is so in love with life. It's like nothing can bring him down."

She added, "Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."

"It was love at first sight," Quaid insisted. "I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

He repeated similar sentiments about the difference in their ages, telling People, "There's just something timeless about us, while Savoie said that she appreciates certain things about her husband's maturity, "like the wisdom that Dennis has."

"We both had to go through things to be who we are now and who we are now was ready for each other."

According to Quaid, their shared faith played a role in their quick connection as well.

"We’re both Christians, and right from the start God has always had a hand in the relationship," he said. "I think that’s where the real strength comes from."