Age gaps in relationships are nothing new in Hollywood, but only a few are able to make their romance last like Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart.

The "Indiana Jones" icon and "Ally McBeal" star were spotted engaging in some PDA after a Thanksgiving getaway this year, clearly still very in love after 13 years of marriage and 21 years as a couple overall.

Other stars, like Dennis Quaid, Cher, and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have happily embraced an age gap in their relationships too.

Read on for the famous couples with significant age gaps.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Ford and Flockhart have a 22-year age gap, but for the couple who met in 2002 at the Golden Globes and married eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico, it has never been an issue for them.

In 2003, Flockhart spoke about their relationship in a Hello Magazine profile of Ford, saying, "It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all."

The usually reserved Ford told the outlet "I am in love."

He continued, "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

The couple share one son together, Liam Flockhart, who the actress had adopted prior to their relationship and Ford adopted after they wed.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie married in 2020, with a 39-year age gap between the two.

Quaid defended their age difference during their engagement in 2019, telling The Guardian "No, it really doesn’t bother us. Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life, and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

He also told the outlet he had not planned on finding someone so many years his junior.

"I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he explained. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with," he continued. "I don’t fall in love easily. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

David Foster and Katherine McPhee

Music producer David Foster and singer Katherine McPhee have a 35-year age gap between them, and they are the first to admit they’re an "unconventional couple."

In 2022, Foster told People he compared their relationship to Celine Dion and her late husband Rene Angelil, who had a 26-year age gap.

"With Céline and [late husband] René Angélil, there was a big age difference, and after I was working with them for a long time it just became Céline and René," Foster told the outlet.

"It just looked and felt normal. But it was, of course, kind of odd in the beginning. But I think we're over that hump now with five years of being together, and hopefully people just start looking like we belong together because we feel like we do."

McPhee admitted on the Dr. Elliot Berlin’s "Informed Pregnancy Podcast" in 2021 to being aware and nervous about what people would say.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," she said. "So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2021, a son named Renni. Foster has five other adult daughters from previous marriages.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been together almost as long as their age difference of 25 years.

The couple began dating in 1999 and married the following year, later having two children together.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones share the same birthday, 25 years apart, which the actor made note of while celebrating his 75th birthday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019.

"Catherine, my wife, and I have the same birthday," he explained. "Twenty-five years apart, the same day, but who's counting?"

Zeta-Jones spoke about their age gap in The Wall Street Journal in 2021, saying "My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love, is respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

The couple separated for eight months in 2013, but ended up reconciling.

At the 2019 SAG Awards, the "Mask of Zorro" star gushed about her husband, saying, "He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life," adding, "he is my best friend."

Cher and Alexander Edwards

Cher has a nearly 40-year age difference between herself and her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

The 77-year-old singer admitted that her age gap with the 37-year-old Universal Music Group executive occasionally creates instances of miscommunication between the pair.

"Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about … The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,'" the Grammy Award winner told Extra this year.

She does feel they have a strong connection, telling the outlet "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together."

She continued, "We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever … We just get each other."

Cher and Edwards first went public in November 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week last September.