Dennis Hof's cause of death revealed

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, a legal pimp who gained notoriety for an HBO series about his business, died of acute myocardial infarction (a heart attack), according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News.

Per the report, the heart attack was due to "atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease." Other significant conditions listed included diabetes mellitus and obesity.

The Clark county coroner officially ruled Hof's death natural.

DENNIS HOF, NEVADA BROTHEL OWNER, DEAD AT 72

The 72-year-old died on Oct. 17 in Nevada. At the time, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Boruchowitz told Fox News: "We received a 911 dispatch call around 11 a.m. for an unresponsive male and when officers arrived at the scene, the patient, Dennis Hof, was located deceased. Foul play is not suspected."

A month after his death, the late brothel owner — who fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate — won the race for Nevada's 36th Assembly District.

DEAD NEVADA BROTHEL OWNERS WINS NEVADA ASSEMBLY RACE

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate. He also starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse" and wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," a play on Trump's book "The Art of the Deal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.