Denise Richards spends one weekend in hotel away from kids every month to 'reconnect' with her husband

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have a routine to help them "reconnect."

The actress and reality star recently appeared on Quibi's "The Rachel Hollis Show" where she opened up about her marriage, what she and Phypers do to take time for one another and using a nanny to help out with their kids.

Richards, 49, shares daughters Sam, 16, and Lola Rose, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She adopted Eloise Joni, 9, as a single parent before Phypers, 47, began the adoption process as well.

"There's a lot we can do ourselves, but I can't do everything on my own and actually it makes me a better parent having the help," Richards said.

Additionally, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her husband take some time off of parenting once a month to spend some quality time with one another.

"In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it's just us," she said. "We don't feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it's a very important thing for any couple to [know] it's OK to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of."

In fact, the "love for children" shared by Richards and Phypers serves as an inspiration behind their charity, Quantum Reach.

"We decided together to form a foundation for our love of animals and children and it's Quantum Reach -- research education for animal and children health," she detailed.

Of course, the status of Richards' marriage was the subject of speculation after her fellow "Housewives" co-star Brandi Glanville claimed she had an affair with the "Bold and the Beautiful" actress.

However, Richards put those rumors to bed in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

“I did not have an affair,” she said. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this ‘Housewives’ season, and that’s all I’ll say ... If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”