Why was Charlie Sheen fired from 'Two and a Half Men'? What the actor has been doing since

Charlie Sheen was one of the highest-paid actors in television while making a name for himself as the lead role in the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." However, multiple personal scandals damaged his career and led to his firing in 2011.

Recently, Sheen returned to the headlines after his 18-year-old daughter, Sami, announced in June she would be joining Only Fans, a subscription service that allows creators to post mature photos and videos for monthly monetary income. The 56-year-old initially opposed his daughter's decision and urged her not to "sacrifice her integrity."

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," Sheen told Fox News Digital in June." This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, Sheen changed his mind on the subject after speaking with ex-wife Denise Richards, a former star on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." He pledged to give Sami a "united parental front" as she "embarks on this new adventure."

What's going on with Charlie Sheen?

After a string of financial and personal struggles following his departure from "Two and a Half Men," Sheen took a hiatus from Hollywood for multiple years. Last March, however, it was reported that Sheen is set to star in a new drama-comedy series called "Ramble On" as himself alongside Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillion, according to Deadline.

The series follows "established stars looking to reinvent their careers, and also pairing performers looking to make their own name," according to the Show's IMBD page. Martin Sheen, Charlie's father, and Mark Cuban will also be featured in the show. No official release date has been announced, and the show's pilot episode was financed by its creator Doug Ellin.

"This idea has been spinning in my head for years, and seeing it come to life is incredible," Ellin told Deadline. "I feel beyond grateful that so many of my 'Entourage' crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world."

Why was he fired?

Near the height of Sheen's popularity almost a decade ago, he was the highest-paid actor on television. He collected $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men" and $2 million per episode of "Anger Management."

In March 2011, Sheen was fired from the show after he began making a string of negative comments about series creator Chuck Lorre in multiple online and network television interviews. At the time, Sheen was reportedly struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and faced allegations of domestic abuse from multiple women.

Is he married?

Sheen has had three marriages end in divorce and is not currently married. In total, he has five children and one grandchild. His last known public relationship was with actress Julia Stambler.

Sheen shares daughters Sami and Lola with ex, Denise Richards. He has two sons, Max and Bob Sheen, with ex, Brooke Mueller. He also shares a daughter named Cassandra Jade Estevez with Paula Profit.