Denise Richards makes $250K a month, but drops over $100K on luxury lifestyle: divorce docs

Denise Richards' monthly income and expenses have been exposed by her soon-to-be ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, as part of his divorce petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

According to the petition obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 54, earns more than $250,000 per month from various TV appearances, brand deals and OnlyFans activity.

Phypers, who has allegedly not earned any income since closing his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, in 2024, said they spend a total of $105,000 per month.

According to Phypers, the breakdown of expenses includes $20,000 for clothing, $18,000 for rent, $8,000 for utilities, $5,000 on home maintenance and repairs, $5,000 for laundry and cleaning services, and $7,000 on childcare for her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13.

Additionally, the couple allegedly spends $1,500 on cars and transportation, $10,000 on groceries and household supplies, $15,000 on restaurants, and $15,000 on various entertainment, gifts and vacations.

Phypers, however, claimed the couple spent zero on insurance, savings and investments, and charitable donations.

A representative for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

In the court documents, Phypers cited his and Richards' separation date as July 4. The "Wild Things" star and Phypers tied the knot in 2018 and do not share children.

Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with ex-husband, Charlie Sheen . She adopted her daughter Eloise on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.

Phypers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and is seeking spousal support from Richards.

Richards and Phypers put their marriage on display in Denise's reality television show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things."

During an episode that aired in March, it was revealed that the star's husband played a key role in the behind-the-scenes work of her OnlyFans page .

"I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful," she said, via People . "It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way."

Richards credited her husband for helping curate her risqué content, explaining, "He's so supportive. He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like.’"

