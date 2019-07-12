Denise Richards gets emotional revealing her daughter's chromosome disorder

Denise Richards is opening up about her daughter Eloise’s struggles before being diagnosed with a chromosome disorder.

Richards, 48, told Andy Cohen during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion that her 8-year-old daughter is “doing really good” despite her obstacles.

“Eloise has a chromosome disorder,” she explained. “She has a deletion in chromosome 8 which has caused many delays with her and it’s caused a lot with speech development.”

Richards’ co-star Erika Girardi followed up by asking how old she was when they received her diagnosis, to which she responded that it was only two years ago.

“It was a very difficult thing to diagnose,” she began to explain. “She went through a lot of —”

“So she was missing a lot of milestones?” Girardi, 48, asked.

“Yes,” Richards continued, admitting it was an emotional process for her. “It was really hard. When I saw what was written on the medical report to get the blood test and all the testing done it was hard to see it in black and white.”

She then began to cry, “It’s just hard to see it with your kid, you know?”

Her co-stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley began to cry as well while Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna were visibly upset alongside her.

Richards previously opened up about Eloise’s delayed development, saying: “She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy … She can only say a handful of words and there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old.”

Richards adopted Eloise in 2011 and also shares two daughters, Lola, 14, and Sam, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Richards, Sheen, and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, seem to be blending into a modern family.

“They actually do get along and when we got married Aaron called Charlie to let him know that we were getting married,” she revealed on the reunion show. “Just out of respect that he was going to be a stepdad to our girls and yeah, they get along.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.