Demi Moore shares throwback photo with Bruce Willis 'from the Cannes archives'

Bruce Willis is receiving the love from his family.

On Tuesday, Demi Moore shared an old image with Willis on Instagram that sparked a reaction from his current wife Emma Heming. Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until 2000.

"From the Cannes archives, circa 1997," Moore captioned her image of the former couple on the red carpet for "The Fifth Element."

"All the feels," Heming commented on the picture, adding a red heart emoji. She went on to add a simple, "beautiful." Willis married Heming in 2009.

The family shared that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes a loss of the ability to understand or express speech. They clarified that it has been impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the statement signed by Heming, Moore and his children.

Willis shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with Moore, and shares two little ones with Heming.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they said. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."

In April, Heming thanked Willis’ loyal fans for the love and support they’ve shown him since his diagnosis.

She took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," concluded Heming, who share daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Willis.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide.

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock."

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."

