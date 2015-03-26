Demi Moore reportedly dating 26-year-old Vito Schnabel

next Image 1 of 3

Demi Moore is back in the arms of another much younger man after splitting with husband Ashton Kutcher, according to the New York Post.

Sources tell the Post that Moore, 50, has been quietly spending time with Vito Schnabel, the dapper art dealer son of star painter Julian, who, at 26, is about half her age.

Moore and Schnabel first got cozy, we hear, as guests at Naomi Campbell’s over-the-top 50th birthday party earlier this month for billionaire boyfriend Vladimir Doronin in Jodhpur, India.

Like Moore, the handsome junior Schnabel is no stranger to May-December romances. The cougar tamer reportedly dated Elle Macpherson when the Aussie model was 44 and he was just 21. He’s also reportedly dated nine-years-older Liv Tyler.

