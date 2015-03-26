Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples
Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

Demi Moore reportedly dating 26-year-old Vito Schnabel

By | New York Post
  • d52e2942-People Demi Moore
    Image 1 of 3

    Demi Moore (AP2011)

  • be5220e9-
    Image 2 of 3

    (AP)

  • 88827135-
    Image 3 of 3

    (AP)

Demi Moore is back in the arms of another much younger man after splitting with husband Ashton Kutcher, according to the New York Post.

Sources tell the Post that Moore, 50, has been quietly spending time with Vito Schnabel, the dapper art dealer son of star painter Julian, who, at 26, is about half her age.

PHOTOS: Demi Moore through the years- Celebuzz 

Moore and Schnabel first got cozy, we hear, as guests at Naomi Campbell’s over-the-top 50th birthday party earlier this month for billionaire boyfriend Vladimir Doronin in Jodhpur, India.

Like Moore, the handsome junior Schnabel is no stranger to May-December romances. The cougar tamer reportedly dated Elle Macpherson when the Aussie model was 44 and he was just 21. He’s also reportedly dated nine-years-older Liv Tyler.

More On This...

Click for more on Demi Moore's rumored new boyfriend on The New York Post. 