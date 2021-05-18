Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis says she ‘punished’ herself 'for not looking like my mom'

Tallulah Willis got candid about her personal struggles.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday and opened up about the physical insecurities she dealt with over the years.

In her post, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a photograph of herself alongside a series of shots of her famous mom from various decades.

Willis began her message with a trigger warning concerning body dysmorphia.

"Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change," she wrote. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis'] twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you). C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides."

Willis encouraged her followers to "be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin."

"We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," Willis continued. "Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Willis then shared a list of the things that have helped her cope, including taking a social media break, finding "a safe person, circle, community" where she can "vocalize the triggering moment/current obsession/spiral," as well as writing her thoughts.

Moore commented on the post, supporting her daughter.

"Beautifully realized, beautifully expressed, beautiful to witness," wrote the 58-year-old.

On May 5, Willis announced on Instagram she accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Dillon Buss.

"With absolute most certainty," read the caption.

It isn't clear how long the two have been together, but they made their relationship Instagram official back in February 2020.

