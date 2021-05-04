Tallulah Willis, daughter to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announces engagement

Tallulah Willis is engaged.

The 27-year-old star, daughter to actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Dillon Buss.

In her post, Willis shared a handful of photos of Buss on his knee proposing outdoors before a few snaps of the two sweetly embracing and sharing a smooch.

"With absolute most certainty," read the caption.

Not long after, she posted a brief video showing off her glamorous rock, a rectangle cut set in a simple gold band.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she wrote in the caption.

While Willis' famous parents have yet to speak out, her famous sisters are clearly excited for her engagement.

"I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!!" wrote Scout Willis, 29, alongside several pictures from the happy occasion. "Today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21.

She continued: "Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER."

Actress Rumer Willis, 32, also shared her glee on the social media app, posting photos of her beaming sister.

"I love these crazy kids," read the caption. "Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

Additionally, Buss shared a few photos of his own.

"I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend," read his caption.

It isn't clear how long the two have been together, but they made their relationship Instagram official back in Feb. 2020.

Early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Buss and Tallulah quarantined with Rumer, Scout, Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller, Moore and Bruce, despite their divorce.

The large crew enjoyed plenty of quality time together, including starting a "family book club" and having a "family paint night."

After several weeks together, Bruce eventually left to reunite with his current wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and their two young daughters.