Demi Moore raised her children to be 'very private,' 'very protective,' daughter Tallulah Willis says

Demi Moore raised her daughters to be "private" and "protective."

Moore, 58, shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 65: Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

During an Instagram Live portion of the interview with Story + Rain, Tallulah discussed how her mother's influence helped shape her into the woman she is today.

"My mom brought us up to be very private ... to be very protective of our family, and I kind of interpreted that and swung the pendulum the other way and felt like that was very restrictive and I know that the place she was coming from was really loving and caring and positive but I always felt like, "Well, I wanna be transparent,'" she recalled.

Because of the restrictive feelings, Tallulah said she became "vocally" transparent.

"I felt like for a long time I would walk into a room and energetically apologize for being there and apologize for taking up space and apologize for existing," she continued. "Over the past years specifically in my healing and my sobriety I’ve been able to look at that a little more and own the energy that I take up in the world and stop apologizing."

Tallulah was also aided in her path to sobriety by her mother after a spin with substances like drugs and alcohol.

"I had a moment of clarity. I knew that this wasn't right and I needed help. I needed to just figure it out and that was it. That was July 7th," recalled the designer. "I called my mom and I said, 'I need help. I need to figure this out'. And I did. I haven't done a drug or drank since."

Willis also said she finds herself "becoming [her] mother in the most complimentary way" and feels that Moore is someone she can "really draw from."

"She’s even, I think, at this point in her life now still exploring and coming into herself creatively which is so inspiring for me because I think you can get really hung up on 'I didn’t figure it out soon enough' ," she shared, noting that she herself struggled to "figure out" her "life path."

Being the child of two Hollywood juggernauts -- not to mention the youngest of their three shared children -- Willis found herself under some pressure in her early years.

"There was a little bit of [pressure with] me being the youngest, and kind of seeing a lot of people in already-developed stages of creativity. There was pressure, not spoken, but pressure that I put on myself to kind of figure it out," she explained. "But so much of it was probably my mom. It really was. She is constantly shifting and evolving her style, but is also a hoarder. She's kept every iteration of vibe that she's ever had."

However, Tallulah feels she's hit her own stride these days.

"At 26, I think you start to know yourself," she said. "I think you start to see these patterns really kick in."