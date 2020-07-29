Demi Moore says she 'changed' herself for each of her 3 marriages

Demi Moore is reflecting on her marriages.

The 57-year-old actress has been married three times: First to musician Freddy Moore from 1981-1985, then to Bruce Willis from 1987-2000 and finally to Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013.

Moore recently appeared on Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show" and opened up about her thoughts on her marriages.

"I think it’s a process of, you know, not to sound cliché, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself,” she explained. “Accepting who you are just as you are."

The "G.I. Jane" star added: "For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted. It’s that idea that we’re kind of conditioned to work towards being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own."

She called working through a relationship "commendable" when the pair are "really honoring the love" that brought them together.

"But you can’t do that really without the love and acceptance of yourself," stressed Moore.

The actress has been very open about her past marriages in her memoir "Inside Out."

In the book, she admitted to being unfaithful to Freddy, now 70, on the night before their wedding.

"Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father,” read the book, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it."

Then came her marriage to Willis, whom she shares three children with -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

Moore said she's "very proud" of the way she and Willis, now 65, handled the breakup.

Moore then married Kutcher, 42, in a union that proved to be somewhat troublesome.

The "Ghost" star admitted in that book that in an attempt to appease her husband, she allegedly engaged in threesomes and gave up her sobriety, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Moore has remained friendly with Willis, however, as their pair quarantined with their kids for several weeks before the "Die Hard" star returned to his wife, Emma Heming, and younger kids.