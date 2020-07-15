Demi Moore blames ex Bruce Willis for brown carpet in bathroom that went viral

Demi Moore sparked a social media frenzy after a video revealed there is wall-to-wall brown carpeting in her bathroom, but it turns out her ex-husband Bruce Willis is to blame.

Moore, 57, addressed the comments regarding the bathroom setup in her Idaho home on Tuesday night during a remote appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it all on him,” she said.

The “Inside Out” author also noted that the home where they are quarantining was the home she and Willis, 65, raised their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

“We also live in the mountains where it gets really cold,” Moore added. “So, it doesn't bother me.”

The “G.I. Jane” star said she and her family had “big laughs” over the comments regarding the carpet. “I appreciate the interest that goes into all of my little oddities,” she said.

Moore then pointed out other unconventional decor items in the bathroom such as a giant tennis ball, a large safety pin and a miniature couch where she is recording her new erotica podcast, “Dirty Diana.”

“In all of the comments, I was most disappointed that nobody commented that the couch that was in there is a miniature couch,” she joked.