Demi Lovato says ending engagement to Max Ehrich offered a 'huge sign' about her sexuality as a queer woman

Demi Lovato revealed that the end of her engagement to Max Ehrich made her realize some key things about her own sexuality and outlook on relationships going forward.

The singer and Ehrich began dating in 2020. By July they’d announced their engagement but ultimately called things off in September. She previously dated Wilmer Valderrama and Joe Jonas.

However, speaking in an interview with Glamour, Lovato explained that her most recent split made her realize that she had been denying her sexuality as a queer woman for many years. While she stopped short of saying that was the reason for the split, she noted that she felt liberated to explore her sexuality after her engagement ended.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," the singer explained. "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

DEMI LOVATO SHARES NEW PHOTOS FROM MAX EHRICH'S ROMANTIC PROPOSAL

The star went on to explain that she’s spent the ensuing months experimenting more and educating herself. She says she's discovered that she feels "too queer" to date a cis man at this time in her life.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right," she told the outlet. "Some of the guys I was hanging out with—when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."

Although she’s feeling more comfortable in her own skin, Lovato noted that she’s not ready to put any labels on herself besides "queer."

DEMI LOVATO SAYS SHE FEELS 'FREE' OF HER 'DEMONS' 2 YEARS AFTER HER OVERDOSE: 'THANK YOU GOD'

"I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," Lovato explained. "I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do."

While Lovato is more comfortable being open about her sexuality, this isn’t the first time she’s publicly discussed being a queer woman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Most recently, she revealed that she was a closeted queer woman during her time playing the girlfriend of Naya Rivera’s character on "Glee." The artist took to Instagram over the summer to eulogize the late actress and praise her for portraying a queer woman herself on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time," she wrote at the time.