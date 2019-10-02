Demi Lovato celebrates Israel trip, baptized in same river as Jesus: 'I've never felt more renewed'

Demi Lovato says her trip to Israel filled 'the God-sized hole in my heart."

The "Confident" singer shared about her trip to the Holy Land with her 74 million Instagram followers.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors," she wrote. "When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes."

'CHRISTIAN BIRTHRIGHT' TRIP TO ISRAEL FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS IS TO 'WALK IN FOOTSTEPS OF' JESUS

DEMI LOVATO ROCKS BIKINI AMID 'BACHELORETTE' STAR MIKE JOHNSON DATING RUMORS

The 27-year-old former Disney star said there's "something absolutely magical about Israel," adding she's "never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God," admitting it's "something I've been missing for a few years now."

"To be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life," Lovato shared.

'HALLELUJAH': MARIO LOPEZ GETS BAPTIZED IN THE SAME RIVER AS JESUS

The singer celebrated a year of sobriety in July after a nearly fatal drug overdose last year. During her time in Israel, she also visited the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial and the Shalva National Center, which provides care for children with special needs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul," she said. "I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel."