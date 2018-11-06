Demi Lovato breaks her social media silence, encourages fans to vote: 'I am so grateful to be home'

Demi Lovato has finally broken her silence.

The "Sober" singer took to social media Tuesday to show the world that she exercised her right to vote and encouraged others to do the same.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!," the 26-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

Lovato is one of many celebrities who has taken to the polls during this historic midterm election donning a dark blue Balenciaga denim jacket and black pants.

Lovato's social media post is the first time she has spoken publicly since she released a heartfelt message in August when she was hospitalized for 10 days following a drug overdose in her Hollywood Hills home.

Lovato came clean about her drug use in the somber note before telling her fans she needed time to "heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery."