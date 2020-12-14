Debra Messing blasted over tweet suggesting Trump should be raped in prison

Debra Messing strongly suggested on Monday that she hopes President Trump is sexually assaulted in prison after he leaves office.

Last week, the "Will & Grace" star raised eyebrows with a tweet attacking Trump while praising the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal," Messing wrote. "I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to ... all inmates."

Messing's tweet led to accusations of homophobia from other Twitter users. The Daily Wire even headlined their story: "Debra Messing Issues Homophobic Insult To Trump: ‘I Hope’ You Become ‘Most Popular Boyfriend’ In Prison."

That sparked a fierce reaction Monday from the actress, who insisted she was an ally of the LGBTQ community.

"Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE," Messing responded. "Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally"

Messing's latest tweet drew more condemnation and mockery on social media.

"So, to be 'clear,' she's not using a somewhat flippant prison-boyfriend expression to indicate her disdain for the president, she literally wants him to be raped! Well, ok, that clears things up," journalist Jeryl Bier reacted.

"Without question one of the most vile people on this site," progressive journalist Eoin Higgins declared.

"There are so many actors, actress, musicians, etc. that I used to like and would continue to like had they never signed up for Twitter. Perhaps not all thoughts need to be blasted out to millions," Manhattan Institute senior fellow Brian Riedl wrote.

"this is DISGUSTING. might be the most heinous thing i've seen on twitter. prison rape is a huge problem, not an issue to be taken lightly or wished upon a political enemy," The Blaze's Jessica O'Donnell reacted.

"I've been in this situation at dinner parties where everyone just stares at you blankly after you're like, 'Oh no no no you misunderstood me. I was just saying, I think he needs to be violently prison raped. Is that better?'" comic Robby Slowik tweeted.