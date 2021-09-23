Debra Messing calls out 'Saturday Night Live' for asking Kim Kardashian to host

Debra Messing publicly questioned "Saturday Night Live" about its decision to kick off Season 47 of the show with Kim Kardashian West hosting one of the early episodes.

NBC announced Wednesday that Owen Wilson, Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are set as the first four people to helm episodes when the show returns in October. However, the former "Will & Grace" actress took to Twitter shortly after the news was announced to question why the reality TV star is among the A-listers who get to host.

"Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch," she wrote. "Am I missing something?"

Messing isn’t far off in that Kim’s lack of a current project makes her stand out among the other three who were announced to host "SNL" Season 47. Wilson will star in the upcoming film "The French Dispatch" and Malek will be seen next as a villain in the highly anticipated James Bond film "No Time To Die," which drops in October. Sudeikis meanwhile is hot off an Emmy win for his show "Ted Lasso," which is currently airing Season 2 on AppleTV+.

Kim’s biggest TV claim to fame at the moment was wrapping up her long-running E! reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in June. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have anything in the pipeline.

In December, it was announced that Kim and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie inked a deal with Hulu that will see them create global content that will stream exclusively on the platform in the U.S.

At the time, the first of these shows was expected to debut in late 2021, but there has been no specific announcement on the matter since. Perhaps reality TV’s first family will have something to announce before Kim takes the "Saturday Night Live" stage on Oct. 9.