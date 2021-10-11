Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' roasting of family leads to no hard feelings as sisters, mom praise her

There are no hard feelings among the Kardashians after Kim’s hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" roasted almost the entire family.

The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star hosted "SNL" for the first time over the weekend with an opening monologue that skewered some of her family members. She doubled down later in the show with a sketch that put her entire family on trial in a "People’s Court" parody that even featured her famous mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her younger sister, Khloe.

However, despite the famous family living for drama, it seems they’re all cool with the lighthearted jabs from Kim that appeared on "SNL." Kourtney, for example, who Kim did an unflattering impression of during the "People’s Kourt" segment, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to reveal that her overwhelming emotion upon viewing the episode was pride.

"Ahhhhh! This is everything!" she captioned a video of herself watching the sketch.

Besides the dead-on impression of her sister, the skit lambasted Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker as well as her friendship with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Still, that didn’t deter Kourtney from telling her Instagram following that she feels like a "proud sister," upon watching the entire episode. This was surprising to many who previously saw how antagonistic the two siblings can be with each other on their former E! reality show.

Kourtney wasn’t the only one to speak out in support of Kim. Their mom, who also appeared on the show, penned a heartfelt tribute to Kim on her own Instagram.

"I’m so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I’m so proud of this accomplishment!!!" Kris wrote.

The momager added: "Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn’t take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable. She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time."

With that, Kris dove into Kim’s monologue on the show, which also took jabs at her estranged husband, Kanye West, as well as her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner.

"She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness," Kris noted. "Her work ethic is second to none. Always a team player and always including her family in everything she does. Wow. Kim, you nailed it!!!!! I am exploding with pride and excitement for the most amazing week."

Khloe, meanwhile, took to the comments of her mom’s post to further congratulate the SKIMS founder.

"Every single word you said is completely spot on! I am beaming with pride! What a show this was!" the 37-year-old wrote. "What a phenomenal show that we were blessed and fortunate enough to make a cameo on! Definitely something I will never forget for the rest of my life! Kimberly I am so incredibly proud of you!"

Fans will likely get to see a bit more of how the family feels about Kim’s hosting gig when they return to the world of reality TV as part of an exclusive deal with Hulu that will see them produce new content.