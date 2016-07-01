Debby Ryan won't go to jail for DUI

Disney darling Debby Ryan pled no contest in her DUI case and is on probation for the next three years, TMZ reports.

Ryan was able to avoid jail time, but she must also complete three months in a DUI program and do community service.

The “Jessie” star was arrested back in April for driving under the influence.

After her arrest, she tweeted an apology to her young fan base.

“Over the last few days I have had the chance to think about my actions, and I wish I had used better judgement,” she wrote. “I recognize that I am a role model and have always worked hard to set a good example for my millions of fans. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone.”

Ryan, 23, has appeared on Disney shows like “The Suite Life on Deck” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” “Jessie,” which starred Ryan, ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel until it wrapped in October 2015.

