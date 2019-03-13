Dean Norris slams 'rich f—wads' who 'cheated for their already privileged kids' in college admissions scandal

"Breaking Bad" star Dean Norris did not hold back after federal authorities revealed a top-secret investigation into an alleged scam involving rich and famous clients — including Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — paying millions to a network of counselors and coaches to ensure their privileged children be granted admission to some of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Norris, who is best known for his role as DEA Agent Hank Schrader on “Breaking Bad,” sounded off on Twitter after nearly 50 people were charged Tuesday morning.

“When I think of all the kids who studied hard, stayed up late, had part-time jobs to pay for their college application fees, and then were denied rightly deserved places in elite colleges because some rich f—wads cheated for their already privileged kids— I’m disgusted,” Norris tweeted Tuesday.

A Harvard grad, the actor credited “hard work and perseverance” for getting accepted into the prestigious university.

“I got into Harvard against long odds via hard work and perseverance. Neither of my parents went to college, we didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep course let alone bribes. Shameful. It’s hard enuf for working class kids 2 succeed w/o rich privilege taking opportunity away,” he added on Twitter.

The actor was so worked up about the scandal, said to be the largest of its kind in American history, he admitted to having to go let off some stream.

“I shall now breathe deep and go beat the s—t out of a punching bag," he tweeted before signing off.

In total, 50 people — including more than 30 parents and nine coaches — were charged Tuesday in the scheme, which involved bribing insiders to get specific children into top schools, authorities said.

Huffman was arrested Tuesday after FBI agents showed up at her Los Angeles home around 6 a.m. She posted a $250,000 bond after an appearance in an L.A. federal court. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged, though an FBI agent stated in an affidavit that he was in the room when Huffman first heard the pitch from a scam insider.

Loughlin is expected to surrender Wednesday to face charges in connection with the scandal. She faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested on the same charges and posted bail Tuesday.

