‘Breaking Bad’ film sequel reportedly in the works

“Breaking Bad” fans will no longer have to tread lightly – a film sequel to the iconic television show is reportedly in the works.

“Greenbrier,” a film focusing on a man who escaped after being kidnapped and his subsequent path to freedom, will begin production later this month and continue into February, the Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday.

The film is largely expected to follow the next steps of Jesse Pinkman, the ex-pupil of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. Pinkman, the role actor Aaron Paul won multiple Emmys for, was kept hostage by neo-Nazis in the final episodes of the show before Cranston’s character freed him in the series finale.

'BREAKING BAD' CO-STARS BRYAN CRANSTON AND AARON PAUL REUNITED FOR SHOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad,” Cranston confirmed on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. “It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open, and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those...at least a couple of the characters who were not completed, as far as their journey.”

While the series ended with Cranston’s death in the show's final episode in 2013, he said he would “absolutely” consider reprising the role if asked.

It wasn't immediately clear if the film would be televised on AMC, where the series was first shown, or in movie theaters. One of AMC's other flagship shows, The Walking Dead, announced earlier this week that their title character Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, would be spun off into a trio of feature-length movies that will air on the cable network.

“Breaking Bad” revolved around White, a stressed high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer. To make ends meet – and to leave his family a nest egg following his presumed death – he begins making and selling methamphetamine with Pinkman, his former student.

Series creator Vince Gilligan has already expanded the “Breaking Bad” universe. A prequel series on AMC, “Better Call Saul,” starring Bob Odenkirk, wrapped its fourth season in October.