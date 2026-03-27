Dean Cain defends joining ICE after leftists 'shrieked' to defund police

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Former "Superman" actor Dean Cain has swapped capes for badges.

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the 60-year-old former "Lois & Clark" star doubled down on his decision to join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a move he made in August 2025.

"I'm Dean Cain, and some of you might be wondering why a former Superman actor is on stage at CPAC? Well, the answer is simple," he told the Texas crowd. "It’s because I believe in truth, justice and the American way."

As Cain was met with a roaring crowd, he outlined what "the American way" meant to him.

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"Number one, individual rights… Number two, equality of opportunity, not outcome. That means no DEI, no CRT. And yes, on merit – no matter your race, your religion, your social status, it doesn’t matter, you earn it."

Cain, who has been vocal about his conservative views for years, continued, "Number three, competition. The ability to compete fairly without the government getting in your way. No men in women’s sports."

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He then shifted gears from philosophy to action. He called out pushes to "defund the police" and "defund ICE."

"Now, the theme here today is action, not words. And right now, I’m giving you a bunch of words. So what about action? Well, when extremists on the left screamed 'defund the police,' I joined law enforcement. When the leftists shrieked, as they are shrieking now, 'defund ICE,' I joined ICE."

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Cain didn’t hold back on his take on Hollywood either.

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"And when Hollywood said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re a conservative, you’re canceled,’ I said, ‘You know what? We’re going to create a new platform called Proud American Studios, and I’m going to do a podcast called "The Homeland," and I’m going to celebrate the United States of America, the greatest nation the world has ever known.’"

The crowd erupted in applause and chants of "U-S-A."

"And we’re going to fight. We’re going to fight to keep it that way. So truth, justice and the American way, OK? God bless you all for being here."

Cain’s decision to join ICE wasn’t about politics — it was personal.

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He’s been involved in law enforcement for nearly a decade, first as a deputy sheriff, then as a reserve police officer. But it was the criticism of ICE agents that pushed him to take further action.

"Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they're black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They're a cross-section of Americans," Cain previously told Fox News Digital.

"They are doing their job, the job that Congress wrote the laws for them to support and uphold, and they're doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally."

He continued to explain his stance on illegal immigration.

"If you're a legal citizen here in this country, no worries, you're great, but if you're here illegally, you've broken the law to begin with."

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He argued that ICE agents deserve respect for doing the job that many are too afraid to do.

"The fact that these men and women who are doing their jobs are getting vilified, I had to stand up with them and for them because I think it takes people standing up to change the culture."