Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pamela Anderson

Dean Cain admits romance with Pamela Anderson was short-lived for this one reason

Former 'Superman' actor shares why his relationship with the 'Baywatch' star fizzled after just six months

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Dean Cain explains why he chose to move out of California Video

Dean Cain explains why he chose to move out of California

Dean Cain told Fox News Digital why he was one of many celebrities making the move from California to Nevada.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dean Cain’s short-lived fling with "Baywatch" bombshell Pamela Anderson didn’t last for one simple reason. 

During a candid interview, Cain, 59, explained that their six-month romance started out "hot," but ultimately fizzled out. 

"That candle burned hot and short," he told Variety.

PAMELA ANDERSON, LIAM NEESON CAUGHT 'MAKING OUT' ON LIVE TV

Dean Cain, Pamela Anderson

Dean Cain opened up about dating Pamela Anderson during her "Baywatch" fame, and said their romance burned hot but ended for this one reason. (Getty Images)

Cain explained that he had ties to Anderson, 58, when she was becoming a global sex symbol on the heels of her iconic "Baywatch" role.

He explained the reason for their break-up was that they were both looking for something different in their relationship.

"She wanted to be with the rock-star kind of guy, and that’s not me," the former "Lois & Clark" star admitted.

It’s no secret that Anderson was living life in the fast lane back in the '90s, as she dated famous musicians and other high-profile stars as she rose to fame.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 

Close-up of Pamela Anderson as CJ Parker in Baywatch

Cain described that he had ties to Anderson, 58, when she was becoming a global sex symbol thanks to her iconic "Baywatch" role. (THE BAYWATCH COMPANY / Album)

The former Playboy model has been married five times, with her first husband being Tommy Lee. She had a short marriage to Kid Rock, then married Rick Salomon, divorced him, and married him again before they split for good. Her most recent marriage, to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, ended in 2021.

LIAM NEESON AND PAMELA ANDERSON DEVELOP HOT CHEMISTRY AFTER HE SWORE OFF DATING

Pamela Anderson walks in a red and pink latex outfit while she holds Tommy Lee's hand who wears a white tank top

Pamela Anderson had two sons with former husband Tommy Lee.  (S. Granitz/WireImage)

Although Cain has never been married, he’s dated several Hollywood actresses, including Brooke Shields.

Despite the short-lived romance with Anderson, Cain said he only had "fond memories" of their time together.

Dean Cain, actor, director, producer and writer

Although Cain has never been married, he’s dated several Hollywood actresses. (Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Cain’s comments come after Anderson was caught "making out" with her "Naked Gun" co-star Liam Neeson earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, Anderson and Neeson were caught getting very cozy with one another during their appearance on the "Today" show – at one point, they were shown with their arms around each other in what appeared to be a passionate embrace.

Neeson, 73, gave Anderson a steamy kiss before the pair turned to the camera, looking surprised.

The hosts are heard in the background saying, "They’re making out on the ‘Today’ show!"

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson on Today Show

Neeson, 73, gave Anderson a steamy kiss before the pair turned to the camera, looking surprised on the "Today" show. (Today Show/Instagram)

"I had never met Pamela before," Neeson explained during their interview. "We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson

US actress Pamela Anderson (L) and British actor Liam Neeson (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premiere of "Naked Gun." (Getty Images/Today Show/Instagram)

Neeson continued, hinting that whatever's happening between them isn't being forced. "It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."

A source close to the film told People that the sparks aren’t just for the cameras. 

"It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other," the insider claimed. Neeson and Anderson are reportedly "enjoying each other’s company."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending