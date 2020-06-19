‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ star Josh Harris on how he’ll honor late dad Captain Phil Harris on Father’s Day

EXCLUSIVE: Father’s Day is making out to be special for “Deadliest Catch” star, Captain Josh Harris.

The seafarer, 37, said he’ll be taking the day to remember his “old man” – the legendary late fishing boat captain Phil Harris, who died in 2010 at age 53 – in a special way.

“I still have his favorite car that he ever owned. That [Corvette] Z06 – a red Z06,” Harris told Fox News on June 10. “I mean, he actually wanted to be buried in this thing.

‘DON’T’ HOST ADAM SCOTT REVEALS THE ONE ASPECT OF HIS NEW GIG THAT ‘DEEPLY’ EMBARRASSED HIS KIDS

The captain said mere hours before speaking with us, he had just gotten the 2008 Chevy Corvette Z06 out of the mechanic’s shop after having it looked over to ensure things were in order before his day of honor and remembrance for the elder Harris.

“For the first part of the day, I'll go cruising down a road that he and I used to just kind of race amongst each other on it,” Harris said detailing his plans.

‘DEADLIEST CATCH: BLOODLINE’ STAR JOSH HARRIS ON HIS FONDEST MEMORY OF LATE DAD CAPTAIN PHIL HARRIS

“And I'll be blaring some old-school tunes – like some Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd or something he loved – and I'll have the windows down and I'll just be cruising. Listening to the music loud and remembering that ride that we would do.”

Harris said he built up an original Infiniti G35 coupe in order to race his father’s Z06 but said he always came up short against the Chevy and its nearly one thousand horsepower. He added that his car “never won” even though Harris “had a lot of money dumped into it.”

“Then he went and bought the Corvette – and he had five Corvettes at one time,” Harris continued quipping “the guy was a weirdo. He was really into Corvettes.”

Harris fought back laughter and said he used to think the Corvette was a “male crisis car,” but quickly changed his stance after finally getting behind the wheel.

WILL SMITH OPENS UP ABOUT HIS LIFE’S ‘ULTIMATE FAILURE’: IT WAS THE ‘WORST THING’

“After driving that thing I'm like, 'all right. I got a lot of respect for this car.' It definitely gets the job done.”

Harris, who is a father himself, said the second part of the day is reserved for “put-put golf with my kid and just doing the normal stuff.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's been so long since I've been out in a public situation because of COVID-19 and everything and we're finally opening up in Seattle,” Harris explained. “So I'll go and hopefully get a nice game of put-put golf in – a friendly game.”