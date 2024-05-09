Expand / Collapse search
'Dead Poets Society' director to receive Venice Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement

The Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival, is held on Lido Island

Reuters
Published
Peter Weir, the Australian director of "Dead Poets Society" and "The Truman Show", will be honored for his career at this year's Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Thursday.

Weir, 79, had his international breakthrough with 1975's arthouse classic "Picnic at Hanging Rock", moving on to work in Hollywood in the 1980s.

His other notable films include 1985's "Witness", starring Harrison Ford, and the seafaring epic "Master and Commander" from 2003, with fellow Australian Russell Crowe in the lead role.

He received an Honorary Oscar Award in 2022 and will pick up a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Venice.

Dead Poets Society scene

Robin Williams is seen teaching a class in a scene from the film "Dead Poets Society" in 1989. Peter Weir, the Australian director of "Dead Poets Society" and "The Truman Show", will be honored for his career at this year's Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Thursday. (Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images)

"The Venice Film Festival and its Golden Lion are part of the folklore of our craft. To be singled out as a recipient for a lifetime's work as a director is a considerable honor," Weir said in a statement.

Venice hosts the world's oldest film festival on its Lido island. Its 81st edition is scheduled to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, and the movies in competition are due to be announced in July.

