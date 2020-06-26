2020 Daytime Emmys to go virtual on CBS due to the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has changed yet another way that Hollywood is running in 2020, shifting the Daytime Emmys to a remote event for the first time ever to air on CBS.

The hosts of the network's daytime show “The Talk” — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — will preside over the two-hour telecast airing Friday on CBS.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 12, but those plans were pushed back as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the presenters, hosts and winners will all attend remotely from their respective coronavirus quarantine locations, the show may end up reaching more eyes than ever in recent memory. The 47th annual awards are back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011 after being relegated to cable or streaming.

Presenters and guests are set to include Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless,” Kelsey Grammer, Cookie Monster, Maurice Bernard of “General Hospital” and talk show hosts Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan.

ABC's “General Hospital” heads into the show with a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Other top nominees are NBC's “Days of Our Lives,” with 22 bids, and the CBS dramas “The Young and the Restless,” with 21, and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” with 13.

“Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best-supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Singer Kelly Clarkson received a nod for the first season of her eponymous talk show. Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy!” vies for best game show host, a category he won last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.