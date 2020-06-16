Jimmy Kimmel named host of 2020 Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy announced the news on Tuesday via Twitter.

"We're pleased to announce that @JimmyKimmel will be returning as host for the 72nd #Emmy Awards happening September 20 on @ABCNetwork! #Emmys," the tweet reads.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

The late-night talk show host confirmed the news on his own Twitter account, stressing that he's still a bit wary about how the award show will be handled this year given the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't' know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards - Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad," he wrote.

The news comes just months after the Academy announced changes to the award show's eligibility and voting deadlines due to the "unprecedented challenges" the global health crisis has presented.

One major change involved the Emmy nominations announcement getting pushed back two weeks, from Tuesday, July 14, to Tuesday, July 28. The nomination round voting will now take place between July 2 through July 13.

“As national and statewide directives and mandates on the COVID-19 pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health,” a representative said in a statement when announcing the changes, via TVLine.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this week that the 2021 Oscars have officially been pushed back another two months, to April 25, 2021.

Similarly, next year’s British Academy Film Awards ceremony was also pushed back to April 11, 2021.