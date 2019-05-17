David Letterman can’t stand Trump but wants everyone to ‘stop yacking about what a goon he is’

David Letterman is sick of President Trump but thinks Americans should settle things at the 2020 election and quit “yacking about what a goon” the president is.

The late-night veteran spoke to NBC’s Willie Geist for an interview that will air on “Sunday Today.” Letterman, who now hosts a Netflix talk show, didn’t hold back criticism when asked about Trump.

“As an American, I don't like this man as a President of our country. I love being an American, but I don't feel he represents me and I don’t like that. Even with other presidents that I've disagreed with, politically, I felt like, OK, I can live with their representation, but I'm sick and tired of everybody wringing their hands about this… let's just settle this at the next election,” Letterman told Geist. “Let’s just stop yacking about what a goon he is.”

In his 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's "Late Night" and CBS' "Late Show," and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He stepped down from "Late Show" in May 2015 a few weeks before Trump announced his candidacy.

Letterman walked away from his nightly platform but feels that comedians such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are filling in admirably during the Trump administration.

“The people who are in charge now do a really good job of it [late night] and as I've said before, it's like painting the Golden Gate Bridge – as soon as you're done, you got to start all over and it would be the same night after night after night after night,” Letterman said.

While he claims to not miss hosting the “Late Show,” Letterman told Geist that his approach during the Trump era would have been “head-on and probably inelegant.”

“Probably really inelegant,” he added.

