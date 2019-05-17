CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gives 2020 Dems a pep talk, urges them to form administration at DNC convention

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo offered the growing field of Democratic candidates advice on how to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Cuomo began by pointing out the "obvious problem" with the entry of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in the presidential race which marks the 23rd candidate running and jabbed the mayor for having less support than "the New York Jets."

"At least half this field is seen as having no path to the nomination and while there is a benefit to diverse voices and competing ideas, the goal is to win," Cuomo told the Democrats. "So the question is whether making history for the most people in a primary may attribute to them making history for losing to one of the least popular and most divisive presidents in modern history."

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host urged the Democratic Party that they have to "figure out what it is about and then who it is about."

He then offered a "proposition."

"One of the biggest criticisms of this president is actually a criticism of his administration, how they govern, complaints about how his cabinet is not just 'only the best.' It is almost none of the best and mostly 'the rest,'" Cuomo continued. "So what if this group of Democrats were to put the 'we' before the 'me?' And after this first phase of everybody trying to figure out who's better than whom and rising to the top and changing the current polls, what about after that? When they go into the convention, they all organize themselves into a slate, a truly united front. Voters aren't just voting for POTUS and VPOTUS but also picking an attorney general, secretary of defense, treasury secretary, whatever they can fill out in a responsible way."

The CNN anchor reminded them that the cabinet would "still have to be confirmed" but "at least you would have people being vetted in a real way" by the media.

Cuomo also acknowledged that his idea was "far-fetched," yet pointed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's deputy campaign manager making a donation to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's campaign to help secure her slot on the debate stage and told his viewers that's a "sign" of solidarity.

"23 Democrats want to be president, only one is going to get the nomination. Whoever it is, they're going up against an incumbent with die-hard supporters," Cuomo said. "If the Democrats' goal is to retake the White House, they have time, but it has to be well-spent... Is this party and these people here about a pageant and personal gain or about really getting a win for the team?"