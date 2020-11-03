David Letterman thinks Trump will lose election: 'It will be a relief'

David Letterman predicted back in 2016 that Donald Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton then had to eat his words. But now, four years later, the former late-night host feels confident it's the end of the road for the current president.

The 73-year-old professed in a recent interview he believes Trump "will lose big" on Tuesday.

"It will be a relief to every living being in this country, whether they realize it now or not," Letterman told Vulture. "It certainly will be a relief to me and my family, and I think, generally, the population."

"I’m more confident now than I was [in 2016], and I was pretty confident then. I was wrong. I don’t think I’ll be wrong this time," he admitted.

CELEBRITIES' MOST OUTRAGEOUS TWEETS ABOUT TRUMP AND BIDEN AHEAD OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Letterman said the lowest moment for him during the Trump administration was when the president labeled the press the "enemy of the people."

"The press is not the enemy of the people," Letterman declared. "The press educates the people. The press informs the people. The press does the heavy lifting for people who don’t need to be aware of every single thing that’s going on because the press is doing that job for them."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Emmy-winner said "things have gotten worse" in the world since Trump made that statement but Letterman is "tired of criticizing the president. I’m tired of criticizing the administration. I’m tired of moaning and hand-wringing."

Letterman said he feels optimistic about change but warned it can only happen if Americans go out and vote.

"I think this man is a bully, and bullies frighten people. But just by voting, I think that’s going to be the end of it. Then I think the real fun will begin — to see what transpires after this job is taken out from under him," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Letterman has not publicly endorsed a candidate.