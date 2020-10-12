David Crosby faces backlash over Eddie Van Halen tweet

David Crosby is at the receiving end of intense backlash following a tweet he sent over the weekend about the late Eddie Van Halen in the wake of the rock legend’s death last week at 65.

The folk music star caused quite the stir with many social media users when he was asked his thoughts on the Van Halen guitarist and simply replied with an unenthused, “Meh .…”

“Wow! That was rude, unkind and totally lacking empathy,” one Twitter user chimed to which Crosby responded, “Sorry ..just meant he does not move me much.”

Others also took umbrage with Crosby’s remarks of Van Halen.

“Wrong answer as f--k and rude as f--k!!!” tweeted LA Guns musician Tracii Guns. “There are better ways to say you don’t care for someone’s music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out f--k you and your smug answer.”

“I can demonstrate how he could have answered WITHOUT being an a--hole: ‘I don’t care for the end product, it’s just not my style,” wrote another commenter, adding, “But there’s no question at all about his talent and the revolution he brought to the whole industry.’ Feeling expressed and still respectful, see?”

Crosby seemed to sarcastically be in agreeance as he replied, “Better” before clarifying his stance in subsequent tweets a day later, including one tweet that suggested Van Halen “changed the world of guitar.”

“Hendrix changed the world of guitar,” Crosby declared. “Nobody else really ...look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ....and the one time I met he was nice ....and he was talented ...meh to me means I don’t care that much ....and I don’t ...doesn’t mean he wasn’t good, he was but not for me.”

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice as a member of the band, The Byrds and the group Crosby, Stills & Nash.