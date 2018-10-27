David Bowie's widow Iman vows to never remarry after singer's death

Iman hasn’t moved on from David Bowie, who she was married to for 24 years before his death.

“I will never remarry. I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband,” the supermodel told PorterEdit in an interview released Friday.

Bowie died in January 2016 at 69 years old after a secret battle with cancer.

Iman, 63, admitted that she does “feel very lonely,” but has no interest in a relationship right now.

The Somali American stunner also confessed that going out in public has become a chore because strangers offer their condolences … but with cameras and sometimes their hands, which feels violating to her.

“People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me,’ ” she said. “You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry? I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father. And sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am. People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong.’ I’m not strong — I am just trying to keep it together.”

In addition to relishing her own privacy, Iman is determined to keep her and Bowie’s daughter, Alexandria, out of the spotlight as much as she can, despite modeling agencies clamoring for the beautiful 18-year-old.

“Every agency, every designer, called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,'” Iman revealed. “I said, ‘No, she doesn’t.’ I know why they wanted to her to model – it’s because she is David Bowie’s daughter … [Lexi] says I am overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait, it isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public, so enjoy this.'”

