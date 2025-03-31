David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos insists she ‘never lied’ about affair claims

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant, is not backing down from her claims that she had an affair with the former soccer player while he was married to Victoria Beckham over 20 years ago.

During Sunday's episode of "60 Minutes Australia," the Dutch model-turned-yoga instructor, 47, opened up about her "truth" and explained why she believes her choice to go public with her claims was "brave."

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Loos said during her interview. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."

DAVID BECKHAM'S FORMER ASSISTANT REBECCA LOOS RESPONDS TO 'NASTY COMMENTS' AMID RESURFACED AFFAIR CLAIMS

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.

During the interview, Loos said Victoria was out of town the first time David made a move on her.

"He said ‘let’s go back to my hotel,'" Loos claimed.

Loos said it was "the look in his eyes" that ultimately made her "give in."

"The way he looks at you, he's got a certain charismatic power," she said. "He can easily get what he wants and he knows it."

"I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliché line he fed me," Loos said. "And then two weeks later we were at [Christiano] Ronaldo's birthday party, and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realization started to hit that I'd been massively played."

A representative for David did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding Loos' new interview.

Loos originally came forward about an alleged, four-month relationship with the footballer in 2004. She had worked as his assistant the previous year.

At the time, David denied all the allegations and released a statement saying he was "very happily married," and that "There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

The allegations resurfaced in the 2023 documentary, "Beckham" - a Netflix production that took a deep dive into the lives of the retired soccer player and former Spice Girl.

"I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty," David said of the infidelity rumors in the documentary, which did not directly name Loos as the alleged mistress. "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family."

"And what we had was worth fighting for."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While discussing their marital struggles, Victoria opened up about the resentment she felt toward her husband after he was traded from Manchester United in England to Real Madrid in Spain in 2003 – when Loos became his assistant.

"Did I resent David? If I am being totally honest, yes I did," Victoria said.

Victoria did not immediately move to Spain and chose to stay in England to raise their young sons while David was playing soccer in Madrid.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life," she added. "It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed."

"It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it," she said.

After the documentary aired, Loos said David was playing the "victim" and made her out to be a "liar."

"He is making himself a victim, and he's making me look like the liar," she said in an interview with the Daily Mail at the time. "He's making me look like I've made up these horrible stories. I'm the one that's made Victoria suffer. Poor him. He's had nothing to do with this. And it was so awful."

"I think it's one thing if you don't want to take responsibility for things at home because of your family and your children, that's absolutely fine, and if he hadn't even mentioned any of that and just said it was a tough time for us and moved on, I wouldn't be here today," she continued.

"If he was going to touch on this time and how difficult it was, it would have been really nice for him to have said, ‘Not my proudest time… It was a tough time for us.' Something like that. Just maybe a little bit of acknowledgment. Or no acknowledgment at all and don't even touch the subject… I never received any closure. If somebody had just called me – if he had just called me and said, ‘I’m so sorry, how can we fix this?' Things would be so different…. I was made to look like a liar. I felt like I had to continue to defend myself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.